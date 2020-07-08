On Wednesday, Dell Technologies launched new XPS 13 and XPS 15 premium consumer laptops in India. The devices have a starting price of Rs 1,44,807. The XPS 13 is all about its design, which is exquisite from every imaginable angle. It houses a 13.4-inch display in an 11-inch form factor.

"For discerning users who appreciate the perfect balance of conscious design and performance in their computer, the new XPS range is your go-to devices to choose from," Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director for Consumer and Small Businesses, Dell Technologies India said in a statement.

The new range offers a 4K UHD+ panel with VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 for over 16 million colors and 500 nits of brightness. It is powered by 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Plus graphics. There is 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

The XPS 13 delivers up to 18 hours 49 minutes3 of runtime on an FHD+ configuration when using productivity applications like Word or Excel. XPS 15 features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The display covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut and 94 percent of DCIP3 colour gamut with 500 nits of brightness.

It comes equipped with 10th gen Intel Core H-series processors and discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. The XPS 13 and 15 now come with the Eyesafe display technology that reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid colour.



*Edited from an IANS report