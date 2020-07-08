Intel has announced that the first computers and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 ports are expected to be available later this year. Lenovo had already confirmed that it is working with the chipmaker to introduce such devices.



Thunderbolt 4 is Intel's next-generation universal cable connectivity solution which succeeds four-year-old Thunderbolt 3.



For the first time, Thunderbolt 4 will offer docks with up to four Thunderbolt ports and universal cables up to two meters in length, Intel said, adding that its upcoming mobile PC processors, code-named "Tiger Lake," will be the first to integrate Thunderbolt 4.



"The new capabilities and minimum requirements of Thunderbolt 4 will provide great experiences and increased productivity that our IT customers and end-users require," Jerry Paradise, Vice President, Commercial Portfolio, Lenovo PC & Smart Devices, said in a statement.



"Lenovo is excited to work with Intel to expand our support of Thunderbolt with the introduction of Thunderbolt 4 PCs and the expanding portfolio of Thunderbolt accessories."



In terms of speed of data transfer, however, Thunderbolt 4 will hardly score over what yet-to-be released USB4 promises.



Thunderbolt 4 will transfer data at 40 Gbps, the same speed that Thunderbolt 3 offers.



The USB Promoter Group last year said that USB4 which is also expected to debut in products later this year, would incorporate Thunderbolt 3 technology.



Intel also announced the Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series, compatible with the hundreds of millions of Thunderbolt 3 PCs and accessories already available.



The chipmaker said it expects to deliver the new Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series later this year. They include JHL8540 and JHL8340 host controllers for computer makers; and JHL8440 device controller for accessory makers.



"Thunderbolt provides consumers with a leading connectivity standard across a range of devices, helping to advance computing experiences and delivering on the promise of USB-C with simplicity, performance and reliability," said Jason Ziller, Intel General Manager of the Client Connectivity Division.



"The arrival of Thunderbolt 4 underscores how Intel is advancing the PC ecosystem toward truly universal connectivity solutions."



Thunderbolt 4 is the most comprehensive Thunderbolt specification yet with compliance across the broadest set of industry-standard specifications -- including USB4, DisplayPort and PCI Express (PCIe) -- and is fully compatible with prior generations of Thunderbolt and USB products, Intel said.



Thunderbolt 4 certification requirements include support for two 4K displays or one 8K display.



*Edited from an IANS report