Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may not be launched at Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 5.



An earlier leaked report suggested that Samsung may unwrap its third foldable smartphone in its ‘Unpacked' event next month.



However, Max Weinbach from XDA Developers has claimed that the smartphone maker has postponed the launch of its upcoming foldable phone Galaxy Fold 2.



According to Weinbach, the device's software is not even close to being ready for now and it doesn't appear to be ready even for a September release in the current state. The device will most likely be available in the market from October.



The other products that Samsung is planning to unveil during its upcoming event include the famous Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.



The most advanced Galaxy Note 20 series is said to be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 108-megapixel triple-lens camera module at the back.



Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to have a triple camera rear module, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor.



The smartphone could feature a 4,500mAh battery and a big screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.



The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at nearly $2,000. The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.



*Edited from an IANS report