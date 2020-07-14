On Tuesday, Sony India announced expanded its Extra Bass wireless speaker range. The range has a starting price of Rs 8,990. The speakers support ‘Extra Bass' sound which is achieved on the XB wireless speaker line-up through Sony's renowned audio technology.

The SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23 speakers will be available from July 16. "Backed by Sony's newly-developed X-Balanced Speaker Unit, these speakers provide high-sound quality and powerful sound pressure for a richer, deeper, and more rewarding listening experience," the company said in a statement.

The series has an IP67 rating which makes the devices dustproof, rustproof and waterproof. The speakers come with built-in Google Assistant. The SRS-XB43 and SRS-XB33 claims to support 24 hours of music playback.

The SRS-XB23 supports up to 12 hours of battery backup which can support Extra bass Mode playback for up to 10 hours, the company claimed. The speakers can be charged using the latest Type-C USB and can support battery charging by connecting one's smartphone via USB Type-A.



*Edited from an IANS report



