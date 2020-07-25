On Saturday, Honor, the Chinese smartphone maker, announced its partnership with Flipkart to enter the laptop segment with MagicBook 15 device in the country. The company is geared up to enter the laptop market with MagicBook 15 notebook launch on July 31.

"Our partnership with Flipkart goes a long way and we are delighted to mark our foray into the Indian laptop industry with our first flagship laptop - Honor MagicBook 15," Charles Peng, President, Honor India said in a statement.

Honor aims to take its commitment of strengthening the brand's all-scenario, 1+8+N IoT strategy forward, and the latest Honor MagicBook 15 is step further to expand the portfolio for consumers, said the company.

Honor sells several laptops under MagicBook branding, including MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 and MagicBook Pro. In addition, the company is looking forward to launching Honor 9A and Honor 9S smartphones in India next week for under Rs 10,000.

The smartphones will come pre-installed with the latest AppGallery and are expected to run on Honor's flagship - Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10.



*Edited from an IANS report