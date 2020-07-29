Sony Electronics has added the Alpha 7S III to its Alpha 7S full-frame mirrorless camera series and this latest model is priced at $3,499.99 (roughly Rs. 2.61 lakh).



It is currently available for pre-orders in North America and will be on sale starting September 24. As of now, there is no information on international availability.



"We are always listening to our customers' feedback, pushing hard to deliver innovation that goes far beyond their expectations. There is no better example than this new camera. Combining classic S series sensitivity with a feature set, performance level and user experience that is simply unmatched in the market today -- at any price level -- Alpha 7S III opens up a new world of possibilities for today's creators," Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics said in a statement.



The latest mirrorless camera comes with a 35mm full-frame 12.1-megapixel back-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS image sensor. It comes with Bionz XR image processing engine that provides up to eight times more processing and imaging features as compared to its predecessor.



The comes with an ISO range of 80-102,400, which can be expanded to 80-409,600 for video and 40-409,600 for stills.



For the video recording capabilities, it offers in-camera 4K recording up to 120 frames per second, 10-bit depth and 4:2:2 colour sampling.



It also provides three colour gamut settings S-Gamut, S-Gamut3, and S-Gamut3. The Alpha 7S III also allows up to 4K 60p 16-bit RAW output to an external recorder via HDMI Type-A connector.



The camera uses the newly launched CFExpress Type A memory cards and supports two of them. The company says data transfer speeds on these CFExpress Type cards is 1.7 times faster than that of SD cards.



In addition, connectivity options on the camera include dual-band Wi-Fi, USB tethering, and a USB Type-C connector that supports SuperSpeed USB 5GBps data transfer.



*Edited from an IANS report