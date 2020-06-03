Bengaluru-based sports-tech startup, Game Theory is attempting to make playing everyday sports easy. With the lockdown being lifted phase-by-phase in the city, the company hopes people will be able to get back to playing their favourite sport at a facility that's close to their home or office.



The Game Theory app helps users locate the nearest available sports facility and also connect with other people with similar skills who are looking for co-players. Users who have signed up on the app can also book a slot and they will be matched with other people who have similar skill-levels.



“We believe a sports centre should not be more than a 15-minute drive for any member. You open the app and in 10 seconds book your first game for a price less than that of a cup of coffee. You don’t need a racket, you don’t even need shoes. You just need to show up,” says Sudeep Kulkarni, founder, Game Theory.



Sudeep shares that the primary aim is to make playing sports convenient, fun and hassle-free. Apart from helping with venues, and game partners, the app also provides sports equipment on rent, coaching sessions and a chance to take part in leagues and competitions. Automatic scoring, statistics and cameras at all facilities elevate the experience, but more importantly, the app helps players get better at their game.







The Game Theory app uses a specialised skill-rating algorithm to continuously update skill levels with every match. This way a player will be able to match with a person of similar skill and have a good experience every time. Players will also be on a leader board and they will be able to see where they stand in their centre, area or the entire city.

The clubs will follow COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the government to ensure the safety of members.