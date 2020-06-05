On Friday, the ed-tech platform BYJU'S announced that it has ranked among the world's top 10 most downloaded education apps on Google Play store. The findings from the April 2020 report by Sensor Tower also make BYJU'S the only ‘school-learning' app to feature in its global report.



Google Classroom was the most downloaded ‘Education' category app worldwide for April with more than 28.2 million installs, a 21 times increase from April last year, followed by YouTube Kids, Duolingo, Photomath and Simply Piano, among others

"We have received an overwhelming response from our students with a 3 times increase in the number of new students joining our learning programme," Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU'S said in a statement.

BYJU'S announced free access to its learning programme for students in March. Since then, the platform has seen over six million new students join the platform in the month of March and 7.5 million in the month of April.

"Our Live Classes launched in the month of April have become extremely popular among students as they bring in the much-needed scheduled learning into a student's life from some of BYJU'S top teachers," said Mohit.



*Edited from an IANS report