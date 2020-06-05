This update could bring some cheer to movie buffs who are planning to invest in an OnePlus TV. The Chinese technology brand OnePlus on Friday launched a new dedicated Amazon Prime Video section on the Oxygen Play platform for its TVs.



The launch of this new feature on OnePlus TV's Oxygen Play further aims to enhance the overall user experience provided by the company on both OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro, the company said in a statement.



"With this feature new and existing OnePlus TV users will now be able to directly view popular movies and series exclusively from Amazon Prime Video Library through an integrated channel on Oxygen Play," said OnePlus.



As an add-on benefit, OnePlus users can easily access a variety of carefully curated content from Prime Video's extensive library without having to scroll through at length.



OnePlus TV has already partnered with prominent names such as Netflix, Spotify, ZEE5, Voot, SonyLIV, EROS Now, Hungama, MX Player, ShemarooMe and JioSaavn.



The OnePlus TV starts at Rs 69,900 and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.in and retail outlets.



*Edited from an IANS report