Soon, customers can withdraw cash from an ATM without touching any part of the machine. On Monday, AGS Transact Technologies, a provider of cash and digital payment solutions and automation technology, said it has successfully developed and tested a touchless ATM solution in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘contactless' solution, currently under demo at interested banks, enables a customer perform all the steps required to withdraw cash from an ATM using the mobile app itself. The customer simply has to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen and follow the directions on their respective bank's mobile application.

This includes entering the amount and mPIN required to dispense the cash from the ATM machine. According to the company, the QR code feature makes cash withdrawals quicker and more secure, and negates the chances of compromising the ATM Pin or card skimming.

"The new Touchless ATM solution is an extension of the flagship QR Cash solution which ensures safety of the users and will provide a seamless cash withdrawal experience with enhanced security," said Ravi B. Goyal, Chairman and MD, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

With minimum investment, the banks can enable this solution for their ATM networks by upgrading the existing software. AGSTTL has so far installed, maintained and managed a network of over 72,000 ATMs across the country and also provides customised solutions to leading banks.

The company earlier introduced UPI-QR based Cash withdrawal solution in partnership with Bank of India. This is how the solution works.

Open the Bank mobile application on your smartphone and select QR Cash Withdrawal. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw on the mobile app and scan the QR code on the ATM screen.

Next, confirm the amount by clicking on ‘proceed' in the app and enter the mPin to authenticate the transaction. Now collect the cash and receipt and you are done.

"The seamless, cardless and touchless withdrawal method is designed to provide easy transaction flow, without the need to touch the ATM screen or enter the pin," said Mahesh Patel, President and Group Chief Technology Officer, AGS Transact Technologies.



*Edited from an IANS report