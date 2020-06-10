OPPO is expanding its successful A-series of phones. The brand is all set to launch a mid-price affordable smartphone A52 under Rs 20,000 in India this week.



Industry sources told IANS on Wednesday that the device is going to be the first smartphone to feature a punch-hole display in the affordable segment.



Earlier this year, OPPO launched A31 for Rs 11,490 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 13,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant.



The company is also expanding its Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio.



After receiving a good response for its OPPO Enco headphone series, the brand is also set to reinforce its position in the IOT segment with a new offering that would offer immersive surround sound experience.



*Edited from an IANS report