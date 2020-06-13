Tech brand Lenovo has confirmed that it is going launch a dedicated gaming smartphone under its Legion brand in July. The company made the announcement via a teaser poster that it posted on Chinese social media site Weibo. However, the exact date of the launch hasn't been revealed yet. According to previous reports, Legion smartphone will come with 5G connectivity as suggested by China's 3C certification website.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, have 90W fast charging support, and come with a "disruptive" cooling technology. The phone is expected to feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone may carry a 64MP camera and a 16MP camera on the back and 20MP front facing camera. The gaming phone is also said to come with a 5,000mAh battery and will feature a 90W wired-fast charging technology.

The smartphone will also likely feature a secondary USB Type-C charging port on the side along with a notch-less display.



*Edited from an IANS report



