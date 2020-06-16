Snapchat launched Lens Web Builder, a first of its kind web-based augmented reality (AR) Lens ad production tool for brands and businesses.



‘Lens Web Builder' would make it easy for anyone to build compelling, professional AR Lenses in minutes. While anyone can access the tool for free, it is particularly compelling to brands or agencies that want to produce AR Lenses quickly, without the additional support of highly-skilled creators, the company said in a statement.



"We know Lens Web Builder is particularly appealing to small to medium-sized businesses, including performance focussed and Direct-to-Consumer brands, who will be able to build an AR ad within minutes," said David Shaw, Head of International Product Marketing Snapchat.



Lens Web Builder, which operates in any web browser, allows advertisers to choose from a library of templates or they can create their own branded Lens from scratch.



The tool includes access to a library of hundreds of 3D objects, animations, and effects to help brands build their custom branded AR Lens and they can also upload their own 2D assets (such as logos and images) to further customize the AR experience.



The tool also operates in any web browser, making it available almost anywhere.



*Edited from an IANS report