OPPO enters the top premium India smartphone market with a bang. The Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched its flagship series Find X2 and Find X2 Pro 5G smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate display and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support in India.



OPPO Find X2 is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 12GB+256GB model while the pricing for the Find X2 Pro has not been announced yet.



The company has debuted ColorOS 7.1 in India on the newly-launched OPPO Find X2, to offer an even greater visual experience and a smoother system performance.



Find X2 has a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.



The device houses a triple rear camera setup - 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide sensor and 13MP telephoto camera, along with 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. There is also a 32MP camera sensor at the front.



It runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and backed up by a 4200mAh battery.



Oppo Find X2 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display along with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.



It is powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.



The device houses a triple rear camera setup at the back that includes a 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, 13MP perisope telephoto camera, along with 10x hybrid optical zoom and up to 60x digital zoom, OIS. There is a 32MP front-facing camera.



The smartphone runs ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10 and it packs a 4,260mAh battery.



First unveiled in March for the global market, the devices were delayed for the India market owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



*Edited from an IANS report