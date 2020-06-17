Tecno, the global premium smartphone brand of Transsion Holdings, on Wednesday launched the Spark Power 2 that introduces two major segment-first features: a seven-inch Dot Notch display with stereo sound dual speakers and a 6000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charger. With this the brand enters the sub-Rs 10,000 India smartphone market.



Priced at Rs 9,999, the phone brings the power of a 16MP front camera and 16MP quad-camera set up at the rear, even as the seven-inch display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.6 per cent screen body ratio aims to make the new smartphone an entertainment "tour de force".



"In the wake of COVID-19, the importance of telecommuting has increased significantly. People's smartphones are now a primary medium of work, information and entertainment. With this increasing reliance on the device, the demand for more, better features at an affordable price point has gone up," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said on the launch of SPARK Power 2.



"With this new launch we will firmly establish Spark series as the best battery smartphone series," Talapatra said.



The 6000mAh battery with an 18W Fast Charger will allow customers to enjoy three continuous hours of calling on a 10-minute charge as well as the 50 per cent of the battery can be charged in just 1 hours' time, the company said.



Tecno claimed that once fully charged, users of the new smartphone will be able to enjoy 376 hours standby time, 37 hours calling, 19 hours Internet, 155 hours music, 13 hours game playing and 14 hours video playback.



The company has partnered with Flipkart to boost online sales of SPARK Power 2.



"While offline remains our dominant channel, we realize that consumers are gravitating to the online space, and accordingly, we want to ramp up our online presence with unique tie-ups with e-commerce platforms," Talapatra said.



"Flipkart is currently the leader in the e-commerce space and in the mobile category, and we believe our collaboration with them for the sale of SPARK Power 2 is a great way to consolidate our online position."



Tecno has invested a lot in the looks of SPARK Power 2 as it brings together 2.5D curved edges, slim bezels and a matte finish.



The SPARK Power 2 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The device runs on HIOS 6.1 based on Android 10 and an Octa-core 2.0GHz processor.



The phone is available in two colour variants -- ice jadeite and misty grey.



*Edited from an IANS report