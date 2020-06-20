Twitter has introduced a new emoji to mark the International Day of Yoga 2020. Pertaining to the popularity of yoga among Indians, the number of conversations around the practice have seen an evident rise in recent times.

The emoji can be activated using #InternationalYogaDay2020, #InternationalYogaDay, #YogaDay2020, #YogaDay, #MyLifeMyYoga, #योगदिवस, #अंतर्राष्ट्रीययोगदिवस, and it aims to encourage and enhance conversations about yoga.

Well-known voices from the world of entertainment and sports have been Tweeting to share their yoga sessions, from basic wellness moves to rigorous physical exercises, they have it all covered. So Twitter is encouraging users to share their images and updates using the hashtags on the occasion.