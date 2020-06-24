Ola on Wednesday announced new Covid-19 protection features for Ola Autos. This includes a protective partition glass screen between the driver and the rider.



The company has also made fumigation of all Ola Autos mandatory under the RideSafeIndia initiative.



"With these added safety measures for Ola Auto, both driver-partners and citizens are assured of a comfortable and safe ride," claimed Anand Subramanian, an Ola Spokesperson.



Ola Autos will operate with no more than one driver and two passengers.



Ola said it has set up a network of over 100 fumigation centres across the country to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours.



"As part of its RideSafeIndia initiative, Ola has enhanced cleanliness protocols, implemented vehicle sanitisation practices and incorporated technological advancements, for Ola Autos at no extra charge," said the company.



The company said it is committed to ensuring that the hygiene protocols and screens are used in more than 120 cities where Ola Autos operate in.



*Edited from an IANS report