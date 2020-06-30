On Tuesday, Korean tech giant Samsung launched a new portfolio of 2020 lifestyle televisions, The Serif and the 2020 QLED 8K TV line, with premium features in India. The Serif will come in three sizes – 43-inch, 49-inch and 55-inch - for Rs 83,900, Rs 1,16,900 and Rs 1,48,900, respectively.

The Serif will be available on Amazon at special price from July 8 to July 17, the company said in a statement. "As part of our new 2020 lifestyle TV line-up, we are set to offer an unbelievably beautiful masterpiece in The Serif, which is designed to be more than just a television. It is a connoisseur's delight, elevating the design of any living space," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung's new range of high-end QLED 8K TVs will be priced at Rs 4.99 lakh for the 65-inch version, Rs 9.99 lakh for the 75-inch version, Rs 14.29 lakh for the 82-inch version and Rs 15.79 lakh for the 85-inch version.

"The 2020 QLED 8K TV range comes with industry-leading picture quality, breath-taking design and smart capabilities that are as useful as they are innovative," said Pullan.

On pre-booking the QLED 8K TV between July 1-10, consumers will get two Galaxy S20 Plus smartphones with the ultra-premium TV. Consumers can also avail cash back of Rs 15,000 on QLED 8K TVs, said the company.

The Serif as well as QLED 4K TVs will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on panel.

According to the company, by detecting distracting noises and automatically adjusting volume and clarity in real time, The Serif keeps the focus on the meaningful sounds and voices with the Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) feature.

It also enables users to play videos and music, or share photos from their iPhone, iPad and Mac on the QLED screen.

The Serif would also allow users to take voice control one step further with voice assistants like Alexa and Bixby directly integrated into the TV.

Samsung 8K QLED TVs houses 33 million pixels, four times the resolution of 4K UHD TVs and 16 times that of a Full HD TV, allowing consumers to immerse themselves into the display.



*Edited from an IANS report