Google India introduced DigiPivot, a skilling programme designed for women who are looking to return to their corporate careers after a break or simply planning to make mid-career shifts to digital marketing. Developed jointly in association with Avtar, a career portal service for women, and the Indian School of Business, the programme aims to influence the overall gender mix in the digital marketing landscape in India and will provide an opportunity for 200 women professionals to re-skill themselves.

According to the company, selected participants will go through a curated 18-week learning programme and engagement (both offline and online) that aims to empower the participants with digital marketing knowledge and tools as well as mentorship on strategic leadership skills.

The programme will culminate in a day-long Graduation event at the Google Hyderabad Campus on August 28. The programme is open to both women professionals who are currently working and those who are keen to return to the workforce with 4-10 years of experience in consulting, analytics, branding and sales and support with passion for digital marketing.

The programme is completely sponsored by Google and does not require participants to contribute to any registration, participation, travel or accommodation fees. The last date for registration is March 21.



*Edited from an IANS report

