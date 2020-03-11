Here's some news for avid users of social media. Facebook is testing a new feature that would allow Facebook Stories to be cross-posted to Instagram Stories, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.



Currently, Instagram Stories can be shared to Facebook Stories, but the reverse is not possible. The feature comes as Facebook continues to integrate Instagram with the rest of its services.



According to a Facebook spokesperson the company is now formally testing the cross-posting feature to make it easier to share moments with the people who matter to the user, as people might have different audiences and followers on Facebook versus Instagram. Facebook will continue to explore options for simplifying and improving how Stories work across its apps.



The new option would allow Stories to be shared interchangeably from one platform to another.



The screenshot of the Facebook-to-Instagram cross-posting feature was posted by Jane Manchun Wong, who regularly discovers new social networking features ahead of their release.



The feature is accessible to testers via the Story Privacy settings page in the Facebook app, where one would find a new "Share Story to Instagram" toggle.



*Edited from an IANS report