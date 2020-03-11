On Tuesday, the Chinese smartphone maker Realme announced that its recently launched smartphone Realme 6 will go on first sale from March 11 on realme.com, flipkart.com and across offline preferred partners.

Users can enjoy a flat Rs 750 off on ICICI Bank credit cards while purchasing the smartphone on flipkart.com. The smartphone will be available in 3 memory variants: 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 12,999 , 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 15,999.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch display and has a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and will be available in two colour options - comet white and comet blue.

Realme 6 comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 64MP main shooter 8MP wide-angle shooter and two 2MP cameras for depth sensing and macro shots. Additionally, there is a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The smartphone houses a 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge and runs Android 10.



*Edited from an IANS report



