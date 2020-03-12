On Thursday, Samsung launched its new #funbelievable Series of TVs at starting price of Rs 12,990. The new TV line up is available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. "#funbelievable Series meets the growing expectations of our consumers, especially millennials, who are looking for exciting innovations that make their lives better. With this new line-up, we are confident we will further strengthen our market leadership in televisions," Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

The new TV series will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas, leading consumer electronic stores and across online platforms, including Samsung's official online store Samsung Shop. The TVs features 'Personal Computer Mode' which allow users to transform their Smart TV to a personal computer, using it for much more than just browsing.

Users can also create documents or work from the cloud for creating school or office presentations. One can also mirror their laptop on the Smart TV screen wirelessly without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.

The latest TV series also comes with content guide which helps users find their favorite movies and TV shows from among a list of curated content from India's popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, VOOT and so on.





*Edited from an IANS report