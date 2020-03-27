Although the COVID-19 outbreak has halted launches of many new smartphones, Huawei Consumer Business Group has unveiled the HUAWEI P40 Pro+, HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI P40 flagship smartphones featuring cutting-edge design and ground-breaking camera.



HUAWEI P40 Pro comes with a 50MP Ultra Vision Leica Quad Camera and a HUAWEI Ultra vision sensor, a never seen before 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor which can capture more light then even before on a Huawei device, facilitating perfect shots in low light conditions.



With its front dual camera that includes a 32MP Selfie Camera and a Depth Camera, people can take some stunning selfies with amazing details.



The 40MP ultra-wide cine cameras in Huawei P40 has a focal length equivalent to 18mm and 1/1.54 inch sensor supporting 3:2 aspect ratio, which enables users to record movie 4K quality videos.



The camera can support up-to ISO 51200 light sensitivity and enable 7680 fps ultra-slow motion video.



The innovative hardware in the P40 Pro synergizes perfectly with the 5th generation image signal processor (ISP) and da-Vinci based Kirin 990 NPU (neural processing unit).



While the 5th Gen Kirin 990 includes hardware support of block-matching 3D filtering (BM 3D), an algorithm facilitating noise reduction in images, the da-Vinci based NPU combines AI capabilities with algorithm to improve image processing.



With AIS + OIS triple stabilization and TOF (time of flight sensor) camera, a technology using infrared lights to enhance depth, one is able to create a multi-level Bokeh effect, said the company.



The smartphone houses 4200mAh massive battery, with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge that charges your phone back up.



According to the firm, the Huawei P40 Pro will be available on shelves in Qatar on April 9.



"With an outstanding sensor, camera systems that we co-engineered with Leica, powerful chipset and HUAWEI XD Fusion Engine, the HUAWEI P40 Series exemplifies our focus and offers an all-day Super Definition experience to help consumers realise their creative vision," Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said in a statement late on Thursday.



The HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI P40 Pro+ are equipped with the HUAWEI Quad-curve Overflow Display.



The handset maker also unveiled its HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e.



The new smartwatch features 100 workout modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of exercise.



"Like the previous HUAWEI WATCH GT products, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e will continue to bring reliable fitness and health management experiences to consumers," Yu added.



*Edited from an IANS report