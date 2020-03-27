Media reports suggest that the popular video conferencing iOS app Zoom is quietly sending users information to Facebook without alerting them. The app is doing this even for users,who do not have a Facebook account. According to network traffic analysis carried out by Motherboard, Zoom for iOS is sending data to Facebook without making any mention of the practice in its privacy policy.

Upon downloading and opening the app, Zoom connects to Facebook's Graph API. The Graph API is the main way developers get data in or out of Facebook. The data includes information about when a user starts the app, what kind of device they use, where they are located, their phone carrier, and unique advertiser data that companies use to create targeted ads.

"Zoom notes that it may collect data related to a user's Facebook profile, but does not explicitly mention sharing data on users who don't have a Facebook account", said the report.

The company was yet to issue a statement on the report. Zoom has become enormously popular as a video conferencing solution for both work and more social settings owing to the new coronavirus pandemic as most people are now working from home globally.

Some of the collaboration tools that have gained increased traction due to remote working in India include Zoom. Zoom also has several offerings for educators, learners, as well as those working from home.

*Edited from an IANS report