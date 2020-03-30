How do you keep up the spirits while working from home during such a gloomy time? If you are struggling to get into the working mode as you stay at home due to the lockdown, some simple tips like maintaining a routine and dressing up in a way as if you were in office may help you increase productivity, suggests a new report.



"Maintain daily routines as when working regularly -- get up at the same time, take a shower, dress-up, get breakfast and than start working at the same time you normally do at the office," according to the Work From Home Best Practices, shared by Bain & Company, one of the world's leading strategy and management consultancies.



Another key point to keep in mind is that you should leave private life outside the room where you work.



If you want to check private messages, take a break and do it in your private space.



Taking break, in fact, is quite important to make your work from home effective, according to Bain & Company.



"Reward yourself and give yourself breaks. Breaks are critical to recharge batteries, they can be small (e.g., 5 minutes of checking social media) or longer (e.g., full 45 min lunch break)," it said.



At the same time, it is important not to engage in any household tasks/ chores while on worktime.



To get the maximum out of you time, structure your day along key tasks/ objectives to achieve and keep track of what has to be done during the day (and week and month) and clearly decide when to do.



Instead of using the whole apartment for work, use one particular room and avoid having meals in front of the workstation.



"If you have a partner also working from home find clear rules for who can use the workplace at which time and where calls can be made from without 'distracting' each other," the company said, adding that getting the right infrastructure and having good connectivity are key to having fruitful working hours at home.



*Edited from an IANS report