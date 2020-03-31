The OnePlus 8 smartphone series will be officially launched on April 14. The company made this announcement on Monday.

The online-only event will be hosted at 8:30pm IST via live stream on the OnePlus' official website and YouTube channel. OnePlus also confirmed that the latest series will support 5G connectivity. The OnePlus 8 series will likely comprise the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, as per reports.



The company has also teased a 120Hz refresh rate and it is also speculated that OnePlus will launch another smartphone in a new series this year, the OnePlus Z. But more information is expected from the Chinese tech company in the upcoming weeks.

Details such as the camera specifications or the prices are yet to be revealed. But as per the leaks, one can expect to see a host of features that includes a quad rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.