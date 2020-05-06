Stand-up comedians Zakir Khan, Atul Khatri and Rahul Dua will be in conversation with their fans and followers on May 8 and May 9 as part of the Just Comedy Festival's Live interactions online. The comedians who have been staying put at home will engage with their fans on their official Helo accounts.

Helo, a social media platform facilitates celebrity interactions. During this two-day comedy extravaganza, users will be able to join the live sessions and interact with popular comedians like Nishant Suri, Prashasti Singh, Kumar Varun, Nishant Tanwar, and Sumaira Shaikh. Talking about his upcoming appearance, Zakir says, "An online live event is a very new thing to me, but given the situation, this is the best way to reach out to the audience. I am thrilled to have got this opportunity and we all will do our best to entertain our users while they contribute towards the nation's well-being by staying home."

In addition to the interaction with the artistes, users can share their jokes with the comedians using the #JustComedyVotingCompetition hashtag. A few lucky fans will also stand a chance to be a part of a joint live session with their favourite artists through in-app voting. Users can subscribe to the live sessions in advance through the in-app page or can register themselves on Insider to watch it live on Helo.

This initiative is a part of the platform's #HeloLivePeMilo property, that offers exclusive content to users across languages to watch and interact with their favourite stars during a live session.