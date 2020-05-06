Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch its flagship smartphone Mi 10 in India on May 8.



The device was previously scheduled to be launched on March 31. However, the smartphone maker postponed the online launch event after the lockdown was announced.



As e-commerce deliveries for non-essential products began slowly, Xiaomi confirmed to launch the new smartphone in India this week.



"Mi fans, it is almost here. Star-struck. The #Mi10 is coming in just 3 days. I have been using this incredible 108MP phone and I can tell you that you would not have seen a phone so fast and electric," Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said in a tweet.



Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 10 in China.



The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top-left corner.



The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate.



The device is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem.



The smartphone packs a massive 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.



The Mi 10 houses a 108MP camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS, the second camera is a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV.



The other cameras include a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera of the device is 20MP and is placed in the punch-hole cutout.



*Edited from an IANS report