On Monday, Spotify, the Swedish music streaming company, and Saregama announced a licensing partnership for the Indian market. Spotify users in India will be able to listen to more of their favourite artists, such as Lata Mangeshkar, R.D. Burman, Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood, Manna Dey, Kalyanji-Anandji, and Hemant Kumar.

"With the full Saregama catalogue available on Spotify India, our users will not only find their favourite retro music across local languages, but also be able to discover more old-school songs through Spotify's locally curated playlists - both editorial and algorithmic", Paul Smith, Director of Global Licensing, Spotify, said in a statement.

Users can also tune into Spotify's playlists including This Is Kishore Kumar, This Is Asha Bhosle, Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Starring Rishi Kapoor, Disco Deewane, Punjabi Legacy, and Old Is Gold, among many others, to listen to a collection of evergreen music.

"Saregama holds the largest library of films and non-film songs in over 25 languages ranging from old classics to new age music. We are sure, listeners would be really happy with this addition," added Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India.

Spotify last month renewed its global licensing partnership with Warner Music Group and users in India will now have access to artists of that label.

Spotify launched its service in India in February last year.



*Edited form an IANS report

