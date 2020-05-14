On Thursday, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced it now has 3.5 crore users worldwide, out of which 2.1 crore users are in India alone. According to the company, it has created more than 7,500 direct jobs in India and will expand it to 10,000 by the end of this year.

At January-end, realme's global user base reached 2.5 crore, and the company added another 1 crore users worldwide in the next 4 months. Compared with the performance in Q1 2019, company's global smartphone shipments increased by 157 per cent year-on-year, ranking the first in the world, according to Counterpoint Research.

Realme became the top 7th global smartphone brand for the first time in the third quarter of 2019 and continued its previous global ranking of Top 7 in the world in Q1 2020. Realme said it will soon achieve monthly capacity of 3.5 million handset production at the Greater Noida plant.

The smartphone brand has already entered 27 markets around the world in only two years, including China, Europe, India, Southeast Asia and South Asia, Russia and Africa, and has ranked among the top five in multiple markets.



*Edited from an IANS report