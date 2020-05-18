On Monday, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of telecom major Bharti Airtel, launched enterprises-grade "Work@Home" solutions designed to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes.

Airtel Work@Home offers a range of connectivity options -- wired & wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms. "These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal," Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO-Airtel Business, said in a statement.

"Airtel Work@Home is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity," Chitkara said.

The product comes in the form of essential and add-on bundles and allows businesses to customise their own plans. It offers Airtel corporate broadband with speeds upto 1 gigabits per second (Gbps), the company said.



*Edited from an IANS report