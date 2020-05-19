On Tuesday, the South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced ISOCELL GN1, a new 50MP image sensor with large 1.2µm-sized pixels. For premium video quality, the image sensor supports video recording at up to 8K resolution at 30 frames-per-second (fps).

The ISOCELL GN1 is Samsung's first image sensor to offer both Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies. According to the company, the GN1 brings image sensor performance to a new level with a combination of elevated light sensitivity for stellar low-light photos and DSLR-level auto-focus speeds, optimized for more dynamic picture-taking experiences.

"The ISOCELL GN1 is part of that commitment to deliver stunning images to consumers in any environment," Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The GN1 brings auto-focusing with 100 million phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) agents. Samsung's Dual Pixel technology places two photodiodes side-by-side within a single pixel that can receive light from different angles for phase detection.

With all of the sensor's active pixels working as auto-focusing agents, the GN1 aims to detect and focus onto a desired still or moving object from every corner in an instant, even in low-light conditions.



*Edited from an IANS report