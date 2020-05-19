Sony and Microsoft on Tuesday announced they are collaborating to create solutions that will make AI-powered smart cameras.



The companies will embed Microsoft Azure AI capabilities on Sony's intelligent vision sensor IMX500, which extracts useful information out of images in smart cameras and other devices.



Sony will also create a smart camera managed app powered by Azure IoT and Cognitive Services that complements the IMX500 sensor and expands the range and capability of video analytics opportunities for enterprise customers.



"By linking Sony's innovative imaging and sensing technology with Microsoft's excellent cloud AI services, we will deliver a powerful and convenient platform to the smart camera market," said Terushi Shimizu, Representative Director and President, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.



Video analytics has emerged as a way for enterprise customers across industries to uncover new revenue opportunities, streamline operations and solve challenges.



For example, retailers can use smart cameras to detect when to refill products on a shelf or to better understand the optimal number of available open checkout counters according to the queue length.



"Video analytics and smart cameras can drive better business insights and outcomes across a wide range of scenarios for businesses," said Takeshi Numoto, corporate vice president and commercial chief marketing officer at Microsoft.



Sony's smart camera managed app powered by Azure is targeted toward independent software vendors (ISVs) specializing in computer vision and video analytics solutions, as well as smart camera original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) aspiring to add value to their hardware offerings.



As part of the partnership, Microsoft and Sony will also work together to facilitate hands-on co-innovation with partners and enterprise customers in the areas of computer vision and video analytics as part of Microsoft's AI & IoT Insider Labs programme.



