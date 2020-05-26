Acer India on Tuesday launched a new gaming laptop Aspire 7. The new device comes in four new variants, at a starting price of Rs 54,990.



The laptop will be available in black colour, exclusively on Flipkart, the company said in a statement.



The new Aspire 7 gaming laptop features 15.6-inch screen with a large screen-to-body ratio and weighs 2.15 Kg.



It can be equipped with up to 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor or AMD Ryzen 3000 along with latest NVIDIA graphics to keep everything running at its optimum speed.



The device gives professionals a max of 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 32GB DDR4 (SO-DIMM) RAM where users have enough power and storage to carry out their tasks.



In terms of connectivity, the Aspire 7 has HDMI and USB 3.2 ports as well as Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO technology.



*Edited from an IANS report