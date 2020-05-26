Virtual meeting app Zoom has temporarily removed the Giphy integration in its chat. The company took this immediate decision to ensure privacy protection for its users.

However, the feature will be enabled again once additional security features have been cleared.

As reported in the media, Zoom took this action as part of its latest list of security updates on the platform. Limited screen sharing, changes in muting and muting functions, restrictions on logging into meetings from multiple devices, all these functions are included in the updates.

However, what's interesting to note is that Zoom's move comes after Facebook acquired Giphy for over $300 million, recently and the social media giant plans to integrate it with Instagram.

It's still unclear how this acquisition will affect Giphy integrations with other platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and iMessage — all competitors to Facebook. But since Facebook has had well-documented issues with privacy and security, Zoom perhaps doesn't want to take a chance.