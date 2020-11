Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp is rolling out an improved storage management tool to make it more useful for users to easily identify, review and bulk delete content that may be filling their phone.

"We now offer easy cleanup suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them," WhatsApp said on Tuesday.

Users will also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform said that the new storage management tools are rolling out to users worldwide this week.

When available, users can navigate to the new tool by going to "Settings", then "Storage and data" and then "Manage storage".

On the company's third quarter earnings call last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that roughly 100 billion messages are exchanged every day on WhatsApp.

Facebook is working on a long-term infrastructure project to let people message across its family of apps.

*Edited from an IANS report