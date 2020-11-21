South Korean gaming developers and publishers have been unveiling their latest titles during this year's G-Star Global Game Exhibition. Some of these titles feature cutting-edge graphics and technology.



This year's G-Star Global Game Exhibition is not operating offline booths due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, and fans must participate in the Thursday-Sunday event through the online streaming platform Twitch, reports Yonhap news agency.



Game developer WeMade Co. showcased its first massively multiplayer online role-playing (MMORPG) Mir 4 for mobile platforms. The game will be co-published by Kakao Games.



Mir 4, a sequel in the popular Mir series, features 3-D graphics that will provide an unprecedented level of freedom of movement for players compared to its predecessors, according to the company.



Meanwhile, online gaming company Krafton Inc. is scheduled to showcase its MMORPG title "Elyon" later in the day. The game will be published by Kakao Games.



"Elyon" is Kakao Games' first PC MMORPG, while it is Krafton's latest release following the global-hit shooter "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds."



Details of gaming giant Nexon Co.'s upcoming titles -- "KurtzPel" and "KonoSuba" -- will also be revealed during the weekend, according to event organisers.



*Edited from an IANS report