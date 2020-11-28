Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is reportedly in the final stage of testing the liquid lens for flagship phones.

This feature is supposed to largely improve image stabilization and focus times. A new tech report monitored in China says that Huawei is in the final leg of the testing process for its liquid lens, which is expected to greatly accentuate image stability for an improved visual experience for users, reports GizmoChina.



Recently China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) approved an important camera module patent related to the Liquid Lens.



According to the information, the patent includes a moving motor, camera placeholder, and electronic hardware to move the liquid lens.



The new lens will primarily be used for the telephoto cameras, with Huawei also looking to launch other products that would take advantage of this technology.



As per the report, the liquid lens technology is expected to be deployed for the telephoto camera first so that instead of moving the lenses, the module will alter the shape of the liquid through varying voltage so it focuses the light.



Interestingly, this is not the first time we are hearing about the company working on liquid lens technology. There have previously been reports about the Huawei P50 series possibly housing the 'Liquid Lens Camera Module.'



*Edited from an IANS report

