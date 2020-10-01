Messaging app Telegram has introduced a host of new features for its users including search filters, channel comments and anonymous group admins.



Focused on enabling the group and channel admins to make their forums interactive and safer than before, these features are designed to help in easily managing shared content, Telegram said on Thursday.



The anonymous group admins feature could turn any admin's identity anonymous in a group and all the messages sent by the admins on the group will be reflected in the name of the group itself.



The search filter feature that allows users to search specific messages shared from the past has been further categorised into six different tabs.



These include chats, media, links, files, music and voice messages in order to make a clear segregation while searching any form of content.



So users can now search for any specific message with regard to a particular time period, a person, a group, a channel, or a bot and the app will add a filter by source of the message.



For example, one can type "John" + "15th August" to find a specific media link shared by John on that specific day.



In the current update, Telegram also launched a new feature called channel comments by adding a comment button to posts on channels with discussion groups, making it more interactive.



A few animated pop-ups have been added to the kitty for Android users where they can see new animation while deleting messages, saving media, or changing notifications.



Hiding the keyboard, or switching between day and night themes could be easily done from the left menu.



Telegram also added more animated emojis on their platform for users to share among their contacts.



*Edited from an IANS report