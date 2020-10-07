Xiaomi subsidiary Mi launched two new audio products SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C in India.



"With the launch of Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2C, we hope to further provide more options in the audio segment, making technology accessible to all consumers catering to increased consumption needs,'' Sneha Tainwala, Redmi India Lead, said in a statement.



Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones is an in-ear neckband styled audio device.



It houses on-board volume controls and a multi-function button for ease of access to various multimedia controls and comes with anti-wax silicone ear tips with magnetic earbuds.



The earphones feature dual mics coupled with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation). The dual mics work in tandem with the onboard ENC to suppress any ambient noise and provide clear call quality at the receiving end.



Meanwhile, Redmi Earbuds 2C features silicone tips that allow passive noise isolation. It features improved ENC (environmental noise cancellation) that allows crystal clear call quality with its built-in microphones.



Along with 12 hours of usage with the charging case, Redmi Earbuds 2C also comes with an IPX4 rating, making it sweat and splash resistant.



*Edited from an IANS report