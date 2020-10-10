Facebook on Saturday said its centralised resource centre called Emotional Health is now available with locally relevant information from its Indian partners.

The centre was launched this week to help people cope with growing mental health issues in the pandemic.



The partners in India are mental health campaign ‘OK to Talk', iCALL Psychosocial Helpline (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), and The Live Love Laugh Foundation that will provide mental health helplines and resources catering to the local needs of users.



"Our Covid-19 Information Centre and Emotional Health, launched ahead of the Mental Health Day on the Facebook app, provides people with access to tips and information from leading experts," said Ajit Mohan, Managing Director and Vice-President, Facebook India.



"We have also launched eight new wellbeing guides on Instagram, along with partners," he said in a statement.



On Mental Health Day on Saturday, Instagram launched a ‘The Real Talk' content series in partnership with the Under25 community and The Artidote.



It's a three-part video series, hosted by the founder of The Artidote, Jovanny Ferreyra, a global mental health advocate.



"While mental health tools, resources and community guidelines are powerful and necessary components of making the social media experience a positive one, the majority of interaction still happens between members of a community," Mohan said.



More than six million people in the Asia-Pacific region are part of over 35,000 active groups dedicated to mindfulness and mental well-being.



"Let's be aware of our own emotions, and acknowledge the impact of this situation on our lives. Reach out for help, without hesitation and any inhibition," Mohan added.



*Edited from an IANS report