Nokia has worked on an automated, zero-touch thermal detection solution that has been designed to help spot potential Covid-19 infections in facilities with thousands of people.



Leveraging advanced analytics, a business rules engine, centralised management, machine learning and ubiquitous connectivity, the Nokia solution dramatically reduces the cost of detection and ensures business continuity and supply chain resilience during the pandemic.



Organisations can also expand the solution to support other ongoing use cases to protect employees and building assets, including predictive surveillance, machine maintenance and security threats, the company said.



"Our Nokia Automated Analytics Solution brings centralised data, analytics, and an automation management system, allowing large organizations to make intelligent decisions to protect their people and facilities during and in a post-pandemic world," Amit Shah, head of Analytics and IoT for Nokia, said in a statement.



According to the company, the Nokia Automated Analytic Solution uses a thermal camera to capture video footage and takes individual temperature readings for every person that enters the screening site.



The analytics engine quickly processes the video clip to determine whether the individuals require additional screening, or are not complying with mask-wearing rules.



Through its centralised management approach, the solution triggers an institution's chosen operational workflow.



If any irregularity is detected, a centralized, enterprise-wide view is presented and a real-time SMS or email alert is automatically sent to personnel in the field to initiate track-and-trace or post-detection actions.



The entire process takes place in near-real time and the human-less operation enables scaling to very large environments with thousands of people and multiple access points.



The company has successfully deployed the solution at multiple locations, including its own Chennai factory to monitor employee safety and plans to deploy the solution for enterprise customers across multiple industry segments.



"The Nokia Automated Analytics Solution has enabled us to ensure regulatory compliance in an automated way, round the clock with zero misses in real-time," said Sudarshan Pitty, Head of the Nokia Chennai Factory.



"This solution has enabled us to boost employee availability by reducing the waiting time in queues and removing the need to assign additional staff to carry out manual checks," Pitty noted.



*Edited from an IANS report