Here's some news for gadget enthusiasts. Samsung on Saturday launched a new fitness tracker called Galaxy Fit2 with a slim, lightweight design, long-lasting battery and advanced tracking features in India.



The wearable has a bright 1.1-inch 450 nits AMOLED display, 3D curved glass and over 70 downloadable watch faces to personalise the function and look.



The front touch key for wake-up, home and cancel enables easy navigation through a rich UI that allows preset replies to notifications and setting up of 12 dedicated widgets at a time.



Galaxy Fit2 has an indented strap that keeps sweat from collecting.



Weighing just 21 grams, it is compact with a minimalist design that is good to wear through the day and past the night.



Galaxy Fit2 houses a 159mAh battery that claims up to 15-day life on a single charge.



With a typical usage, users can get up to 21 days on a single charge, the company claimed.



The wearable comes with 50 metre water resistance and its essential ‘Water Lock' mode makes it the perfect companion for swimming or any water-based activity.



It also prevents accidental activation while swimming by locking the front key.



The device helps track five automatic workouts and up to 90 workouts with presetting from the Samsung Health library.

Priced at Rs 3,999, Galaxy Fit2 is available in two colours -- black and scarlet, starting October 16, the company said.



*Edited from an IANS report