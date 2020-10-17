The Apple Store Online in India will now stream Today at Apple, a free global programme offering creative and educational sessions.



Today at Apple offers free educational sessions ranging in topics from photo and video to music, coding, art, design and more.



The customers in India can now view the schedule on Apple Store online and register for the sessions.



Local photographers with whom customers can look forward for sessions include Siddhartha Joshi, Avani Rai, Anurag Banerjee, Prarthna Singh and Hashim Badani.



Musicians include Raja Kumari, Prateek Kuhad, DIVINE, Lisa Mishra and Aditi Ramesh.



In addition, there will also be photography and music sessions led by Apple's creative professionals.



In addition to Today at Apple online, engraving will also be available from October 17 in English for AirPods, iPad and Apple Pencil and seven regional languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil and Kannada and emojis for AirPods.



These creative and educational sessions are held all over the world and are led by Apple Creative Professionals and, at times, world-class artists, photographers and musicians, teaching sessions from basics and how-to lessons to professional-level programmes.



The tech giant launched Today at Apple in 2017 with the goal of better serving its local customers at its retail stores.



Owing to the pandemic, in March, the company launched a digital version of these popular sessions called Today at Apple @ Home.



Since then, Apple has collaborated with artists including Billie Eilish, South Korean boy band NCT, Khalid, Alicia Keys, architecture firm Foster & Partners, photographer Christopher Anderson, Taylor Swift and countless others.



*Edited from an IANS report

