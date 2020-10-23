Starting early next year, all users of Minecraft will have to get a Microsoft account in order to play. This decision was announced by Mojang Studios, the game development studio behind Minecraft.



"Change can also pave the way for a better future. That is why we have decided that moving forward, all of our games will require a Microsoft account to play – including Minecraft Java Edition," the company said in a statement on Thursday.



By adopting Microsoft accounts exclusively, Mojang said it can secure all player accounts using two-factor authentication.



It also means there can be a robust chat and invitation blocking system, improved parental controls to keep children safe, and as there are multiple Minecraft games to play (for example Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons), they can all be managed and connected with a single login.



"Migrating from Mojang to Microsoft accounts is mandatory. If you don't make the move, in several months you won't be able to log in anymore – which means you won't be able to play either. No need to worry because we'll give you detailed and clear instructions on how to do so,'' the company stated.



Players who own the original version of the game and do not switch to a Microsoft account will be unable to play.



The transition will be done in batches as the game reaches out to Java edition players in phases. Players will get an email that will include instructions on how to move their accounts.



Popular game Minecraft has topped 200 million sales, with more than 126 million people playing the game monthly, it was reported recently.



The game has seen a huge increase in use since the Covid-19 pandemic began.



*Edited from an IANS report