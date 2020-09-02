Samsung has announced the debut of Mo-B, its first-ever mascot that represents all things 'monster' synonymous with Galaxy M series smartphones.

Mo-B will compete against the upcoming M51 device in India on September 10.



Samsung late last month debuted its mid-premium Galaxy M51 with an industry-first 7000mAh battery in Germany ahead of its launch in India.



Now, the company has given birth to a mascot called 'Mo-B' that will virtually challenge Galaxy M51 via an AR game on Instagram, the company said in a statement.



'Mo-B' will be live on multiple video streaming platforms and OTT channels and will also feature prominently on Amazon, with which Samsung has partnered to launch Galaxy M51.



"Over the last year and a half, Galaxy M smartphones have become synonymous with monster features such as the long-lasting battery, industry-best sAMOLED Infinity-O display and best-in-class 64MP quad-camera. The upcoming Galaxy M51 is the most powerful Galaxy M smartphone yet,'' said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India.



Over the next few days, Mo-B will interact with a string of influencers and celebrities to make his case as the meanest monster ever, across leading digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, among others.



Consumers can participate in quizzes on Mo-B to win exciting prizes, the company said.



Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor, the phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable to 512GB via microSD card.



The massive battery is the highlight of the phone which also brings 25 watt super-fast charging capability. It has a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with Super AMOLED Plus technology.



The quad-camera setup at the back features a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide angle camera with 123-degree field of view, a 5MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone features a 32MP selfie camera.



*Edited from an IANS report