Chip giant Intel on Wednesday launched the 11th Gen Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.



Codenamed 'Tiger Lake', the new mobile PC chips come with capabilities for real-world productivity, collaboration, creation, gaming, and entertainment across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops, the company said in a statement.



The 11th Gen processors offer enhanced audio with CPU offload for background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA), AI-accelerated background blur, and video super-resolution, the latest video decode and integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) on a thin-and-light PC.



It also offers more than 20 percent faster office productivity versus competitive products and on workflows that reflect how people use their laptops every day.



Integrated Thunderbolt 4 capabilities also enable up to four ports for connecting to a universe of peripherals and single-cable access to fast-charging, external monitors, and extended storage.



The 11th Gen Intel Core processors are the first in the industry with hardware-supported Dolby Vision.



"11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance and are the best laptop processors we have built," said Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.



More than 150 designs based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected from partners including Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung, and others.



"From productivity and content creation to entertainment and gaming, when you pick a system powered by 11th Gen Intel Core - especially one of our new Intel Evo co-engineered and verified designs -- you know you are getting the best laptop experience possible," he added.



Intel also introduced the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs verified to the second edition specification and KEIs of the Project Athena innovation program.



Based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, devices featuring the Intel Evo badge are verified to be the best laptops for getting things done.



11th Gen Intel Core processors represent Intel's most ambitious system-on-chip (SoC), delivering more than a generational leap in performance and the best experiences for U-series laptops in productivity, creation, gaming, entertainment, and collaboration, the company said.



"The new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics are delivering incredible performance and responsiveness to enable Windows customers around the world to be more productive and have fun today and in the future," said Panos Panay, chief product officer, Microsoft.



"Based on extensive and deep collaboration between Intel and Google, we're able to optimize the user experience, and we are thrilled to be bringing the next generation of Chromebooks to market-powered by 11th Gen Intel Core," added John Solomon, vice president of ChromeOS.



*Edited from an IANS report