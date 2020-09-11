A highly anticipated mobile game inspired by K-pop boy band sensation BTS will be launched later this month by Netmarble Games, a South Korean mobile game developer and publisher.



BTS Universe Story, an interactive mobile game featuring 3-D characters of the seven members, will be available both on Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices on September 24, Netmarble said, reports Yonhap news agency.



Netmarble said players will explore existing stories based on the BTS Universe, while creating stories of their own featuring the members and interacting with other players as well.



The new game also features an augmented reality (AR) mode and a "collection" mode, allowing players to customize wardrobes for each member, according to Netmarble.



Netmarble, also the second-biggest shareholder of BTS' music label, Big Hit Entertainment, launched the first BTS-themed mobile title "BTS World" in 2019.



The successful simulation game is built around the idea of grooming BTS members to become global superstars. Players select BTS members to play with and complete numerous missions to progress through the game.



Netmarble, established in 2000, has produced some of the most successful mobile and online games, including the mega-hit title Lineage 2: Revolution, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross and "Blade&Soul Revolution."



*Edited from an IANS report