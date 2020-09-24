E-retail giant Amazon has launched a new programme to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. As part of this programme, customers will now see the "Climate Pledge Friendly" label when searching for more than 25,000 products, Amazon said on Wednesday.

This label will signify that the products have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications that help preserve the natural world, such as reducing the carbon footprint of shipments to customers.

"Climate Pledge Friendly is a simple way for customers to discover more sustainable products that help preserve the natural world," Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

As part of the Climate Pledge Friendly initiative, Amazon also announced Compact by Design, a new externally-validated certification that identifies products which, while they may not always look very different, have a more efficient design.

"With 18 external certification programmes and our own Compact by Design certification, we're incentivising selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations," Bezos said.

Climate Pledge Friendly selection includes grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics products, as well as items from a range of other categories -- from brands including Seventh Generation, Burt's Bees Baby, and HP Inc.

These Climate Pledge Friendly products are clearly labelled in shopping results, have additional sustainability information on the product page, and are featured in a dedicated section of our store.

The new initiative supports Amazon's commitment to reach the Paris Agreement ten years early and be net zero carbon by 2040.

The company has already committed to reaching 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025, ordered over 100,000 fully-electric delivery vehicles, and plans to invest $100 million in reforestation projects around the world.

The e-commerce giant also launched the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion fund to back visionary companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a low carbon economy.

*Edited from an IANS report