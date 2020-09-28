The demand for tablets has seen a surge in recent times and on Monday Samsung launched an affordable Galaxy Tab A7 in India.



"With the Galaxy Tab A7, we are once again redefining the mid-range tablet segment. The entertainment powerhouse is packed with a superfast processor, sleek design, large screen display and quad speakers. The new Galaxy Tab A7 is the perfect device for binge watching, gaming and online learning," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy Tab A7 sports a wide and immersive display and a large 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen with 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device is light to hold, has a compact form factor and is 7mm thin.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, Galaxy Tab A7 has a long-lasting battery of 7040mAh with adaptive fast charging.



Consumers will get a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium free with the device that can be pre-booked on Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals.